Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.37. 1,465,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

