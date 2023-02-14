Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 472,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,045. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

