Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
