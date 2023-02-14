Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AYX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

