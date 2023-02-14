Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 250,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,226,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.
