Amaze World Price Reaches $0.59 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $29.59 million and $25,524.24 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

