AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $12,220,798.44 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 35,823,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,451,285. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
