AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $12,220,798.44 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 35,823,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,451,285. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 132.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

