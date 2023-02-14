Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

