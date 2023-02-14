American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEPPZ opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $58.65.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEPPZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

