American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ AEPPZ opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $58.65.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
