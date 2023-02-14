Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$13.55

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAV. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

