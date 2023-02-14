Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$73.33

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.33.

MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$74.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$63.55 and a 12-month high of C$102.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.