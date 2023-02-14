Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 161.33% from the company’s previous close.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANEB stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 511,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

