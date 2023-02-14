Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 61.5% in January

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BUD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.82. 986,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $15,010,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,282 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

