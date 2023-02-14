Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 595.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,028,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 880,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $17,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

