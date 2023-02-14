Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Antero Resources Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AR stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
Analyst Ratings Changes
AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.