API3 (API3) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $103.14 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

