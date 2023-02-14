Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Applied UV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AUVIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.