Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

