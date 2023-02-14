Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
ACGL stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
Featured Articles
