Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ACGL stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

