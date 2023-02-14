Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 451,973 shares worth $37,186,292. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

