Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Raised to C$6.75

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC TPRFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,236. Aris Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

