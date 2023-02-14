Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.13. 1,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

