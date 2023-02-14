Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.10 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $58.10 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004774 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001021 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,059,286 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.