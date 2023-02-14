ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 20,157,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,232,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

