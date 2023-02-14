ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Trading Down 5%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 5,389,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,678,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.