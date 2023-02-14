ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0523

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $34.54 million and $1.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00044659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00219930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002896 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05183915 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,966,712.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

