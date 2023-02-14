Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 329 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

