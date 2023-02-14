Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics
In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATXS opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $16.28.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.