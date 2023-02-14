Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 190,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $64,930.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,612,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,185.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 298,447 shares of company stock valued at $105,195. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ASTC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.58.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

