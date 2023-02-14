Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 694,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

