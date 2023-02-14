AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

