Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 411,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 369,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $505.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

