Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $5.69 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.07 or 0.00081376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.69 billion and approximately $248.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00060613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

