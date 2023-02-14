Avient (AVNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avient Stock Up 2.7 %
Avient stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avient (AVNT)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.