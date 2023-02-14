Avient (AVNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient Stock Up 2.7 %

Avient stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Avient by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

