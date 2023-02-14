Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.89) to GBX 540 ($6.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.88.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

