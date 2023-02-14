Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $991.40 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $991.40 million and approximately $96.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $9.82 or 0.00044343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.50742647 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $101,089,673.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

