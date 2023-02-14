Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $61,205,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,785,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,993,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,274. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

