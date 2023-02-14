Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 39.6% in January

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $61,205,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,785,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,993,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,274. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
