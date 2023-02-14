Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 323,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 249.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.83. 64,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

