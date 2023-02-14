Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,757,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,893,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

