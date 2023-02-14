Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
