Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 336,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

