Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

