Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 811,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Banner Price Performance

BANR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANR. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

