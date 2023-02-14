Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Down 45.1% in January

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BYN remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,558. Banyan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

