Barclays Initiates Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

MGA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 1,371,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,131. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

