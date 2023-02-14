Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $563.20 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.56% of Deere & Company worth $563,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of DE traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $406.54. The stock had a trading volume of 573,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

