Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,948 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Corteva worth $68,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,067,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 806,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. 771,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,988. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

