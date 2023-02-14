Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $438.19 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $438.19 million and $128.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00429811 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.04 or 0.28471447 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,845,201 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
