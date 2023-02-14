Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.1 %

BAX opened at $40.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $86.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

