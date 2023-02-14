Beldex Price Tops $0.0361 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.26 million and $2.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.69 or 0.07001938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00081278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00025045 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

