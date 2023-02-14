Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRUS. TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 117,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,557. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $569.39 million, a P/E ratio of -363.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

